Kuzma supplied five points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Knicks.

Kuzma returned from a one-game absence as a result of an ankle injury, tallying just five points. It's been a rough start to the season for Kuzma, as he's playing a limited role off the bench. Through three games, he is averaging just 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20.2 minutes per contest. At this point, his days of being a viable fantasy asset appear to be nothing but a memory.