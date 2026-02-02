Kuzma totaled 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 loss to the Celtics.

It was a rough afternoon for the Bucks, as Ryan Rollins (30 points) was the only other member of the lineup to score in double digits. Kuzma has delivered 10-plus points in five of six games since returning to the starting five, averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.0 threes during that stretch.