Kuzma is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

The Bucks are deploying a new starting lineup while on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs, with AJ Green joining the first unit in Kuzma's place. Tuesday will mark Kuzma's fourth appearance from the second unit in the 2024-25 season, as he came off the bench three times during the regular season with Milwaukee and Washington. Over those three outings, the veteran forward averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes.