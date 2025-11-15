Kuzma totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Kuzma turned in easily his best performance of the season, recording his first double-double since late March. Coming off a rough night against the Hornets on Wednesday, Kuzma got back on track, delivering on both ends of the floor. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers, good enough for top 85 value in standard formats.