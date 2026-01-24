Kuzma ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to Denver.

Kuzma made his third straight start Friday and delivered the most productive outing of the stretch, recording his third double-double of the season along with his highest assist total since Dec. 1. Entering the contest, the forward had averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.5 minutes across his previous 17 starts. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) potentially sidelined for an extended period, Kuzma appears likely to retain a starting role moving forward.