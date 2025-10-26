Kuzma (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kuzma, who was initially listed as questionable, has been downgraded to doubtful due to a left ankle sprain and now appears unlikely to play Sunday. The forward is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks through two games, and his expected absence would open the door for Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis to take on larger frontcourt roles off the bench.