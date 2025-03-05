Kuzma ended Tuesday's 127-121 win over the Hawks with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes.

Kuzma supplied his second double-double as a member of the Bucks, marking his fifth of the season. The 29-year-old was one of three Bucks to secure a double-double or better, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez also achieving the feat Tuesday. Additionally, Kuzma delivered his most efficient night from the field through 11 outings with Milwaukee, during which he has logged six matchups with at least 15 points.