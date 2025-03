Kuzma (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kuzma has yet to miss a game due to injury for the Bucks, and that's not expected to change during the second half of this back-to-back set. Over his last 12 games (all starts), Kuzma has averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.