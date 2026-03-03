Kuzma (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's game against the Celtics.

Kuzma surprisingly fell out of the rotation in Giannis Antetokounmpo's return to the court. The Utah product was averaging 25.2 minutes per game in his previous 10 appearances, though it remains to be seen how he'll be utilized moving forward. Coach Doc Rivers confirmed after the game that it was a coach's decision to sit Kuzma, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, so that clears up any concern about a potential injury.