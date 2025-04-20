Kuzma ended with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) across 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 loss to Indiana in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Kuzma had perhaps the worst performance in his NBA career in Game 1 against Indiana, failing to put any stats on the board for Milwaukee in 22 minutes on the floor. The one-time NBA champion was brought in to help take the Bucks to the next level, playing alongside superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Still, he has struggled with his new team, and this historically bad performance is not a good sign heading into Game 2 against the Pacers on Tuesday.