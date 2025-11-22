Kuzma is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.

The Bucks will track Kuzma's progress throughout the day to determine whether he can shake off the illness ahead of Saturday's 8 p.m. ET opening tip. If Kuzma ends up being sidelined versus Detroit, Gary Trent or Gary Harris would likely be the top candidates to move into the starting five. Kuzma has started in Milwaukee's last five games, and over that span he has connected on just 39.3 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.2 minutes.