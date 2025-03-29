Kuzma ended Friday's 116-107 loss to the Knicks with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Kuzma has been embracing a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf), and the numbers show he's been a reliable contributor for the Bucks. This was Kuzma's seventh consecutive game with double-digit points, and he has reached the 20-point mark three times over that span while averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The expanded role and the uptick in scoring could be huge for the Bucks in their quest for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, but also for managers who have trusted Kuzma all season long.