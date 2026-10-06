Kuzma managed one point (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Kuzma endured a forgettable shooting performance in Milwaukee's preseason opener, missing all six of his field-goal attempts and scoring his only point at the charity stripe. He did grab five rebounds and notably finished without a turnover, but there weren't many positives offensively. Kuzma remains positioned for a significant frontcourt role after drawing the start Monday, and there's little reason to read much into one poor shooting night during the opening game of the preseason.

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