Kuzma posted two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 loss to Minnesota.

Kuzma barely troubled the scorers, scoring just two points, continuing what has been a terrible month of basketball. In 13 appearances during that time, he has averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, making him barely a top 250 player in standard leagues. At this point, managers would be better off streaming his position.