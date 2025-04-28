Kuzma contributed three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 16 minutes during Sunday's 129-103 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kuzma struggled from the field once again, delivering another disappointing performance as the Bucks fell behind 3-1 in the series. The 29-year-old forward played a series-low 16 minutes Sunday and is averaging only 22.5 minutes per game in the first round. The Bucks will need Kuzma to step up if they hope to overcome a 3-1 deficit, especially if Damian Lillard (lower leg) remains sidelined. Kuzma has averaged just 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from downtown during the first round.