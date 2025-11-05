Kuzma logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during the Bucks' 128-100 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Kuzma's minus-16 point differential was third worst on the Bucks, but the veteran forward provided a scoring spark off the bench with 18 points, which was second most on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (22). Kuzma has scored at least 15 points in three straight games and is averaging 12.9 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 23.0 minutes per game this season.