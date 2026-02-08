default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kuzma (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Magic.

Kuzma missed Friday's win over the Pacers with some soreness in his left calf, but it looks like he'll be back in the fray Monday. Kuzma's return will likely result in Jericho Sims heading back to the second unit.

More News