Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: Not listed on injury report
Kuzma (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Magic.
Kuzma missed Friday's win over the Pacers with some soreness in his left calf, but it looks like he'll be back in the fray Monday. Kuzma's return will likely result in Jericho Sims heading back to the second unit.