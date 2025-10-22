Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: On bench for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuzma isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Kuzma started in 32 of 33 games with Milwaukee last season, but he'll start the 2025-26 campaign as a reserve. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Bucks toyed with a starting lineup that featured three guards in Kevin Porter, Gary Trent and AJ Green throughout the preseason, and the team will go with that group Wednesday. Although Kuzma isn't a starter, expect the 30-year-old forward to be one of the top bench options for Milwaukee.