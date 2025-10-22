Kuzma isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Kuzma started in 32 of 33 games with Milwaukee last season, but he'll start the 2025-26 campaign as a reserve. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Bucks toyed with a starting lineup that featured three guards in Kevin Porter, Gary Trent and AJ Green throughout the preseason, and the team will go with that group Wednesday. Although Kuzma isn't a starter, expect the 30-year-old forward to be one of the top bench options for Milwaukee.