Kuzma supplied 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over the Mavericks.

Kuzma led all bench scorers Monday and was second on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 30. Kuzma has done well in his role as Milwaukee's sixth man, averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 threes over 25.2 minutes this season.