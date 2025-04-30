Kuzma notched five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kuzma was benched in Game 5, although that wasn't a huge surprise given his recent performances. It's no secret that he had a season to forget, as he didn't show much improvement after his midseason trade from Washington where he was struggling mightily. He ended up making 33 appearances for the Bucks in the regular season, averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 three-pointers on 45.5 percent shooting and 66.3 percent from the line.