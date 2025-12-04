Kuzma notched four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 victory over the Pistons.

Kuzma has not transitioned well to the bench from a production standpoint, averaging just 9.5 points (inflated by a 20-point outlier Nov. 28), 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his last four games after averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his previous eight starts. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) slated to miss the next several weeks, Kuzma could find himself back in the starting lineup, where his fantasy value instantly becomes more appealing.