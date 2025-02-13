Kuzma finished Wednesday's 103-101 win over the Timberwolves with 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

The Bucks were without their two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (hamstring), so Kuzma had to embrace a more prominent role on offense, and he thrived in such a position. Kuzma has played four games with the Bucks since being traded from the Wizards before the deadline, and he's averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game in that span.