Kuzma compiled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and four turnovers in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over the Warriors.

Kuzma received a spot-start with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting this one out, but with Ryan Rollins having the game of his life, Kuzma took a backseat on offense. He's had a quiet start to the season, posting forgettable averages of 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 turnovers per game.