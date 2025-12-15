Kuzma posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 loss to Brooklyn.

Kuzma was unable to match the 31-point output he delivered in the win over the Celtics on Thursday, but he seems to be finding a groove on offense after notching a fourth consecutive game with 13 or more points. Kuzma is likely to remain in the starting lineup as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains sidelined, translating to an uptick in his fantasy stock across all formats.