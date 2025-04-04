Kuzma closed Thursday's 126-113 win over Philadelphia with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Kuzma struggled from the free throw line, but other than that, it's hard to find any wrinkles in his performance, as the Bucks simply rode the hot hand of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- and in a lesser way, Brook Lopez -- to secure the victory. Kuzma at least managed to score in double digits for the 10th consecutive appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He should continue to post decent numbers while enjoying an uptick in his usage rate due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf) as the Bucks' second-best scoring option.