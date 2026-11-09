Kuzma registered 27 points (10-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's 117-97 loss to the Celtics.

Kuzma delivered an impressive scoring performance, connecting on six three-pointers while adding three combined defensive stats. This 27-point output was not only Kuzma's best scoring output of the season, but it also represented the first time he scored at least 20 points in the current campaign. Kuzma is averaging just 12.4 points per game over his last five appearances, so this was likely a one-game outlier rather than a sign of what's to come.