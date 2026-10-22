Kuzma totaled five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to Washington.

Kuzma endured a difficult shooting night against his former team, converting just two of nine attempts while committing three turnovers. His three steals helped offset the offensive struggles, but he was outscored by several Milwaukee reserves, including Kasparas Jakucionis and Brayden Burries. Kuzma remains part of the Bucks' starting lineup, though his scoring consistency and offensive role will be worth monitoring.