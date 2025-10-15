Kuzma notched five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Kuzma struggled mightily from the field Tuesday after dropping 19 points in Sunday's win over the Bulls. Still, the 30-year-old forward matched the team high in assists and led the second unit in rebounds. Kuzma was a regular in the starting lineup last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks utilize him off the bench in the 2025-26 campaign.