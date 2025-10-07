Kuzma ended Monday's 103-93 preseason win over the Heat with two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes.

Kuzma struggled mightily from the field in Milwaukee's preseason opener but still grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The 30-year-old forward is coming off a down year in which he was traded from Washington to Milwaukee ahead of the trade deadline. He'll look to rebound in the 2025-26 season after averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field in 29.8 minutes per game across 65 regular-season appearances (62 starts) in 2024-25.