Kuzma supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Kuzma surpassed the 15-point mark for the second time in his last five outings as a starter, but it's hard to get excited with a 6-for-14 shooting line that included going 0-for-5 from deep. Kuzma is a valuable scorer, but his lack of consistency from game to game significantly limits his upside. Over his last 10 games, Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.