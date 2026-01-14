Kuzma posted two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 loss to Minnesota.

Kuzma scored just two points, continuing what has been a subpar month of basketball. In 13 appearances during that time, he has averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, making him barely a top-250 player in standard leagues. At this point, fantasy managers may be better off streaming his position.