Kuzma totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-112 loss to Detroit.

Kuzma was mildly productive Saturday, moving into the starting lineup after AJ Green was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. While the numbers were serviceable, at best, the fact that he played 29 minutes for the second straight game is encouraging. His ceiling is limited due to his lack of peripheral production; however, he makes for a viable standard league target, especially for those simply looking for points.