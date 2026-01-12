Kuzma logged 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and six rebounds over 26 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to Denver.

Kuzma, who has been linked to trades elsewhere due to his salary size, continues to struggle for the Bucks. Over his last seven outings, he's shooting 51.9 percent from the field, but his usage is down with averages of 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest.