Kuzma was traded to the Bucks on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Wizards will also send Patrick Baldwin and second-round draft picks to the Bucks, while the Bucks will send Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to Washington. Kuzma's name was heavily linked with a move elsewhere prior to this trade, as he's struggled to find his form offensively. Through 32 regular-season appearances, Kuzma has shot 42.0 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc with 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers. In Milwaukee, it's likely that Kuzma comes off the bench where he could be the focal point of the offense for the second unit.