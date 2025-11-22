Kuzma (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

The Bucks will track Kuzma's progress throughout the day to determine whether he can shake off an illness and play in Saturday's game. Gary Trent or Garry Harris would likely step into the Bucks' starting lineup if Kuzma is unable to play. Kuzma has started in Milwaukee's last five games, and over that span he has connected on just 39.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 17.6 percent from three on 3.4 3PA/G) while averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals over 30.2 minutes per contest.