Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: Won't go Thursday
Kuzma (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Kuzma will miss just his second game of the season after being downgraded to out Thursday evening. Look for Gary Trent and Bobby Portis to be more involved in Kuzma's absence.
