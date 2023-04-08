Wigginton logged 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 41 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wigginton had the best game of his life Friday, putting up career-high numbers in points, assists, rebounds and three-pointers. Having secured top spot in the East, the Bucks opted to rest all of their starters, something that could repeat itself Sunday. If that is the case, Wigginton is certainly someone to consider adding as a final-day flier.