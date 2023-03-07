Wigginton signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 guard will fill the two-way spot vacated by center Sandro Mamukelashvili, whom Milwaukee waived last week. Wigginton previously signed a two-way deal with the Bucks last January and appeared in 10 regular-season games for the team before being waived in October. Wigginton had since been playing for the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, with whom he's averaged 18.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over 35 appearances (18 starts) in 2022-23.