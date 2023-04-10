Wigginton ended Sunday's 121-105 loss to the Raptors with 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 27 minutes off the bench.

With nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, Wigginton led a depleted Bucks roster in scoring from the second unit. The 25-year-old looked good in a couple showcase games this weekend, but he'll likely move back to the end of the bench when the playoffs begin for Milwaukee.