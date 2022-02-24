The Bucks transferred Wigginton to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.

Wigginton played in each of Milwaukee's previous four contests before the All-Star break, averaging 7.5 points and 1.3 three-pointers across 19.8 minutes per game. He recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal for the Herd in Wednesday's G League loss to Motor City. Wigginton is on a two-way contract with the Bucks and is likely to see more NBA time this season.