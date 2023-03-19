Wigginton logged 32 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes during the Herd's 118-116 win over Maine on Friday.

Wigginton played three minutes across six games the Bucks played while they had him signed to a contract. They assigned the guard to their G League affiliate before Wisconsin's matchup Friday. In his first game back against Maine, Wigginton was the Herd's best scorer and distributor, both of which he is expected to continue being while they have him.