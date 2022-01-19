Wigginton produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes for Wisconsin in a 113-109 victory over Windy City on Sunday.

Wigginton recently signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and saw action in one NBA contest before returning to the Herd on Sunday. In his first game back from the sojourn, the point guard nearly triple-doubled and finished second on the club in scoring. Wigginton is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers over 18 games with the Herd on the campaign.