Bucks' Luke Maye: On Bucks summer league roster

Maye will join the Bucks' roster for summer league,Adam McGee of BehindTheBuckPass.com reports.

Maye ultimately went undrafted after a storied career at North Carolina. He was part of the Tar Heels' 2017 National Championship team, and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2018. He averaged a double-double his junior and senior seasons at Chapel Hill, but lack of size (6'8") and shooting for the modern NBA power forward left him on the outside looking in following the draft.