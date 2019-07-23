Bucks' Luke Maye: Reaches deal with Milwaukee

Maye agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucks over teh weekend, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

The exact terms of Maye's contract aren't known, but it likely amounts to little more than a training-camp deal for the undrafted rookie out of North Carolina. Maye recently participated in summer league action for the Bucks, with his performance in limited minutes apparently convincing the organization to keep in the fold through the fall. He could be headed for the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, once the preseason concludes.