Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Absent from injury report

Brogdon (foot) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Suns.

Brogdon missed Saturday's clash with the Jazz because of a right foot issue, but he appears ready to roll for Monday after the Bucks removed him from the injury report. The Virginia product is averaging 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five contests.

