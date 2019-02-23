Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Brogdon is dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis, but it doesn't sound like the issue is bothersome enough to keep him sidelined Saturday. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, as the Bucks will likely wait and see how the guard feels during morning shootaround before determining his availability.
