Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report

Brogdon is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a sternal contusion.

Brogdon apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Thunder, though it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround, but barring any setbacks, it sounds like Brogdon should take the court.

More News
Our Latest Stories