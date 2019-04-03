Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Aiming to return for second round

Brogdon (foot) remains without a firm timetable, but the internal belief is that he'll be back for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

This assumes, of course, that the top-seeded Bucks make it out of Round 1, but they'll be heavily favored to advanced against whichever team they ultimately face. Prior to the injury, Brogdon was enjoying his best season as a pro, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and while he'll end up missing the final two months of the season, he had already met the statistical minimums to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club. Brogdon admitted that he'd been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks prior to the tear, but he acknowledged that in the long-term, the absence may be to his benefit. "It would get sore and get irritated probably a few weeks before the injury happened and then it basically just tore, which is the best thing for it," Brogdon said. "It sort of heals and cures the plantar fasciitis." While that may be the most optimistic view, the Bucks haven't slowed down without Brogdon, and the third-year guard is confident that he'll be ready to contribute when fully healthy. "This [injury] is not even half as bad as that one," Brogdon said, referencing the quad injury that cost him 30 games last season. "The injury is minor; I'll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I'm gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs."