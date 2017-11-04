Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another 20-point outing Friday

Brogdon totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-96 loss to the Pistons.

Brogdon had his second 20-point game in a row Friday -- a total he hit just twice last season. The sophomore also handed out at least 10 assists for only the third time in his career. The reigning Rookie of the Year is seeing nearly 35 minutes per game this year after averaging just 26.4 during 2016-17, as it appears the Bucks have full confidence in him handling the load of a true starting point guard.