Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another all-around game in win

Brogdon had 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4--4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Brogdon continues to play well and has emerged as arguably the Bucks' second-most important player alongside Khris Middleton. The third-year pro is now averaging better than 15 points per game for the season, and he's shooting career-best percentages from the field, from three and at the free throw line.